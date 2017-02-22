Check Out These Themed Nights to Diversify Your Party Routine 

click to enlarge Photo by Jaime Monzon

Jimmy Eat Wednesday

It’s actually not a terrible thing to have a weekly regimen, to frequent the same spots where you know you’ll find your same homies spilling whatever tea and chisme they heard about that one person who did that one thing. It’s nice.



However, if you’re sick of the same, maybe it’s time to switch it up? Whether you’re down for a solid 90s dance night or some jazz and southern cooking, there’s guaranteed to be something to do every day, for free – or at the very least for pretty damn cheap. Here are some theme nights to make your weekday R&R a little more interesting.

Electronic and Cumbia at Limelight

DJ Nag Champa fuses together an eclectic mix of cumbia and dancehall every Sunday for a dance party you’ll want to call in to work for. Sundays, 9pm, Free for 21+, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St

MarioKart Monday at Viva TacoLand

This is the official day to come visit Viva TacoLand to create live art and embrace your inner video-game superstar. Mondays often include tunes by DJ Hypnotik or live bands like the Awols. Whether you’re into gaming, art, local music, or just getting your drink on, MarioKart Mondays deliver. Mondays, 9pm, free, Viva Tacoland 103 W. Grayson

Hip-Hop-N-Wingz at Franky Diablos

Never a cover, stop by and you get free wings with every drink purchase – and you know you were planning on drinking anyway. Mondays often include live painting by local artists like Nik Soupe and John Eric, and of course, hip-hop all night long. Mondays, 8pm, free, Franky Diablos, 1301 Roosevelt

Date Night with Jim Cullum Jazz Band at Tucker’s

What goes better with jazz than southern soul food? Get classy with Jim Cullum’s weekly staple at Tucker’s every Tuesday until 10pm. Tuesdays, 7pm, free, Tucker’s Kozy Korner, 1338 E Houston

The Mix Up with DJ Tech-neek

Thursdays here feature drink specials, new and classic hip hop, r&b and soul all night. For downtown, the free parking is a rare plus, too. Thursdays, 10pm, free, Groove Lounge 501 E Crockett

Every First and Third Fridays at Tucker’s

Soul Spot DJs Leonard Trujillo, Matt Vasquez, Ben Luhrman, and JJ Lopez aim to provide San Antonio with a bi-monthly dance party that celebrates soul music’s past, present and future. With selections spanning everything from Marvin Gaye to Jamiroquai, The Soul Spot keeps the modern soul dance party alive in San Antonio. First and Third Fridays, 9pm-2am, Free Tucker’s Kozy Korner, 1338 E. Houston St.

Tuesday PuroSlam with DJ Donnie Dee at The Korova

SA’s “only nationally certified poetry slam,” known for rowdy heckling and uncensored spoken word, goes down every Tuesday. In between sets, DJ Donnie Dee spins a wide-variety of jams to go along with the slams. Tuesdays, $1, 9:30pm, The Korova, 107 E. Martin St.

Funk, Oldies and R&B: All-Vinyl with DJ Plata at Tucker’s

Every Wednesday night, iconic hot spot Tucker’s hosts a classic DJ Plata set with all-vinyl, proving that an aux cord doesn’t make just anybody an instant spinner. Wednesdays, Free, 21+, 8pm, Tucker’s Kozy Korner, 1338 E. Houston St.

'80s and '90s Tribute at The Bang Bang Bar

Every Thursday at The Bang Bang Bar, resident DJ AnitaBoogie serves up a totally radical dose of 80s and 90s music that will most likely bring back memories of your favorite John Hughes films. Thursdays, 10pm, Free for 21+, The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr

Jimmy Eat Wednesdays at Brass Monkey

Every last Wednesday of the month, Brass Monkey hosts an angsty, emo pop-fueled night that’ll be sure have you re-living the early aughts as you dance into the early morning. Every last Wednesday, 10pm, Free, Brass Monkey, 2702 N. Saint Marys St.

Queer Y Que Thursdays at La Botanica

Join DJ De La O for a night of eclectic jams served up for a gender-nonconforming crowd and latin vegan fare. Thursdays, 8pm, free, La Botanica, 2911 N. St. Mary’s St.