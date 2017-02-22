Late Night Snacks, Or Where to Sober Up After a Night Out 

click to enlarge Courtesy Image

Mi Tierra Restaurant & Bakery

Used to be that local denizens of the dark had limited late-night feeding options: Mi Tierra pairing enchiladas and mariachis, and Earl Abel’s mating insomniacs to fried chicken. Mi Tierra Restaurant & Bakery still soldiers on. But a new breed of night owls has emerged, encouraged in part by upscale bars intent on serving more than pickled eggs and beef jerky. Here are more than a few and their late kitchen hours. 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262, mitierracafe.com.

Crossroads Southern Kitchen

You order at the patio window outside Faust Tavern, then head inside for a cheap beer or a well-made Old Fashioned as you wait for the likes of smoked-fried mushrooms, Not Texas chili or a fried chicken “sammich.” Chow down Tuesday-Sunday ’til 2 a.m. 517 E. Woodlawn Ave., (210) 257-0628, facebook.com/crossroadkitchen.

The Esquire Tavern

Esquire’s kitchen is open seriously late on weekends for tacos con papas, hearty pozole rojo, bison burgers and fancy chicken and dumplings. We couldn’t do a 16-ounce Texas Wagyu after midnight, but maybe you can. The kitchen stays open through 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com.

Liberty Bar

Liberty’s late menu is served from 10 p.m. onward and includes popular faves such as pear and stilton salad, steak tartare, a build-your-own pizza, pot roast and, of course, the enduring classic, Virginia Green’s chocolate cake. Take in a pie through midnight. 1111 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com.

Zinc Bistro & Wine Bar

The “crack burger” for sure. Then consider calamari worth the calories, Gulf blue crabcakes, Texas lamb pappardelle or the ancho crusted short rib sandwich. Molten chocolate cake with cajeta will provide a useful, if brief, sugar jolt. Eat great late until 2 a.m. nightly. 207 N. Presa St., (210) 224-2900, zincwine.com.

Tacos El Regio No. 2

Located right next to nightclub Hardbodies, Tacos El Regio is ideally situated in walking distance from all of the bars along the St. Mary’s Strip. This taco truck opens at dusk to specifically cater to the area’s late-night crowds, and features some of the best green salsa in San Antone (Yelp users heartily agree). The tortas are humungous; the tacos are bursting with spice and flavor, but the elote … Oh, the elote. You will be dreaming about it long after that first bite. 2726 N. St. Mary’s St.

Taquitos West Ave.

At Taquitos West Ave., authenticity is everything. Taquitos’ diversified options for meat and spice, alongside their bona fide Mexican drinks and desserts elicit tastes and sentiments of home, or your home away from home if you lack Latin American descent. The entire joint is set up outside, so it’s perfect for a little late night adventure, regardless of if you have any sobering up to do. All for under $10, the experience is unbeatable. 2818 West Ave., (210) 525-9888.

Whataburger

Forget the golden arches, Whataburger is most San Antonians’ go-to for satisfying those late night cravings. Multiple locations, whataburger.com.

Jim’s Restaurants

Since 1947, Jim’s has been filling bellies and bringing families together on most mornings with its authentic diner atmosphere and service. But when it’s late and you’ve got a hankering for a stack, short or small, Jim’s got you. Several area locations are open 24 hours a day to help you score tasty breakfast favorites or their signature tortilla soup any time. Multiple locations, jimsrestaurants.com.