May 15, 2017 Screens » Screens Etc.

Email
Print
Share

The Briscoe’s 'Women of the West' Film Series Kicks Off with the Campy Joan Crawford Classic ‘Johnny Guitar’ 

By
click to enlarge large_johnny_guitar_blu-ray_x08.jpg
Nearly a decade before her epic feud with Bette Davis came to a head during the filming of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, San Antonio native Joan Crawford was tangled up in a rivalry with Mercedes McCambridge, her co-star in the cult classic Western Johnny Guitar. Panned by American critics but appreciated in Europe, the 1954 film stars Crawford as Vienna, a gun-wielding saloon owner who finds herself at war with a posse of townsfolk (led by McCambridge’s character, Emma Small) after bedding down with suspected bank robber Dancin’ Kid and getting behind plans to run a railroad through their dusty Arizona town. Although Vienna’s allegedly hot for the title character (a guitar-carrying gunslinger she used to date), there’s arguably more sexual tension between her and Emma.
click to enlarge johnnyguitarposter3.jpg
As the story goes, Crawford flew into a drunken rage one night after filming, raided McCambridge’s dressing room and scattered her costumes in the middle of a nearby highway. The following day, Crawford demanded major script revisions that brought Vienna and Emma’s duel to the forefront in lieu of a traditional climactic brawl between the two male leads. Combine this gender role reversal with Vienna’s butchy getups, bitchy dialogue, a stylized color palette and music by Peggy Lee, and it’s no wonder that Johnny Guitar is a favorite among LGBT audiences. Viewers with a keen sense of Hollywood history may also notice fairly blatant references to the House Un-American Activities Committee’s witch hunt for communists in the arts (the screenplay was ghostwritten by blacklisted Ben Maddow).
click to enlarge guitar2.jpg
Described as the “Beauty and the Beast of Westerns” by famed French film director François Truffaut and “one of the boldest and most stylized films of its time, quirky, political, twisted” by Roger Ebert, Johnny Guitar kicks off the Briscoe’s Women of the West film series, which continues monthly through August with outdoor screenings of Cat Ballou (June 20), Meek’s Cutoff (July 18) and The Homesman (August 15). Free, 6:30pm Tue, May 16, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Screens Etc. »

Speaking of...

Latest in Screens Etc.

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant' Brings New Faith to an Iconic Franchise Read More

  2. Poop Jokes, Sexy Robots and a Retro Soundtrack Can't Save ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Read More

  3. The Real-life Indiana Jones Emerges from 'The Lost City of Z' Read More

  4. Not Much Under the Hood in the Clichéd Melodrama 'Lowriders' Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...