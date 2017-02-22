Trails and Watering Holes Outside of SA 

Guadalupe River State Park, photo by Justin Moore

Though there are plenty of adventures to be had within city limits, San Antonio’s surrounding area has ample room for roaming. Nearby watering holes, rivers, caves and trails are abundant with several options for those looking for a quick escape from the city life, so grab your hiking shoes or your bathing suits and start exploring.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

For a hike that comes with both a challenge and an incredible view, Enchanted Rock is a must. The natural area is located an hour and a half outside of town and boasts 11 miles of hiking trails. Rock climbers can also get their kicks and four legged friends are welcome.

Guadalupe River State Park

The park comprises 13 miles of hiking trails, as well as a few paths designated for horseback riding. About an hour outside of San Antonio, Guadalupe River State Park is ideal for a day trip, though campers are welcome. Don’t forget to pack your swimsuit! The park provides access to four miles of river.



Jacob’s Well Natural Area

Located just over an hour northwest of San Antonio, Jacob’s Well is a great destination for summer days and is one of our favorite places to cool off on a hot afternoon. Be sure to book your spot in advance — the watering hole is by reservation only.

Krause Springs

The swimming hole is situated a little over 100 miles away from San Antonio, or just over two hours, but there’s no doubt that the drive is well worth it. This shaded area in Spicewood is privately owned by the Krause Family and is listed on the National Registry of Historical Sites. And if you’re looking for something longer than a day-trip, campers and RVs are welcome.



Kickapoo Cavern State Park

Kickapoo Cavern is best known as a solid place for bat flight viewing (yes, that’s a thing), and visitors are also invited to tour the park’s caves for $10 a head by reservation. The park is almost three hours away, but campsites with water and electricity, as well as picnic spots are available.

Pedernales Falls State Park

Pedernales Falls is a quick getaway spot — about 90 minutes outside of SA — that offers trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. During the summer months, visitors can swim and paddle around in the Pedernales River.

Lost Maples State Natural Area

A little less than two hours away, Lost Maples should be on everyone’s list to visit during the fall, when leaves are turning and the air is finally cooling down. The state natural area has a steep and rugged terrain (perfect for hikers looking for a challenge), with over 10 miles to explore. Though you can take a day-trip to the park from San Antonio, we recommend you camp out and soak in Lost Maples’ excellent spots for stargazing.