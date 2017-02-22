Unwind with Yoga Classes All Around the Alamo City 

click to enlarge Courtesy of MBS Yoga

Trying to figure out work-life balance? Need to shape up your practice or just nail tree pose? There are plenty of studios to enjoy a yoga sweat session across town.

MBS Yoga

Whether you’re starting your practice or just need to work on your hand stands, there’s something for every level here. The Southtown studio features Ashtanga fundamentals, barre, gentle yoga, Hatha flow and heated Vinyasa among others. There’s even a happy hour BYOB donation-based class on Fridays. Rates start at $15 for drop-ins, $55 for a five-pack and $85 for a 10-pack. 1115 S. Alamo St., (210) 412-0398, mbs-yoga.com.

Mobile Om

Prefer yoga without bounds? Try a class with Mobile Om, where instructors lead classes throughout all parts of the city including the Hays Street Bride, and local breweries such as Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling and Freetail Brewing Company. The home base in Southtown features a great view of the city and the Tower of the Americas. Rates start at $15 for drop-ins, $65 for a five-pack and $120 for a 10-pack. 1114 S. St. Mary’s St., Suite 210, (210) 816-0936, mobileomtx.com.

Synergy Studio

Synergy Studio offers 6:45 a.m. Nia, a barefoot technique that combines modern and jazz dance, aerobics, martial arts, yoga and body integration therapy. Rates start at $15 for drop-ins, $56 for a four-class card, $104 for an eight-class card and $240 for a 20-class card. 300 E. Grayson St., (210) 824-4225, thesynergystudio.com.

The Union

Turn up the heat and check out the hot yoga classes offered at all three Union locations (Huebner Strand, Alamo Heights, Hollywood Park). The online schedule allows you to check out space availability. Rates start at $20 for drop-ins, $139 for a 10-class card and $159 for a one-month unlimited membership. Multiple locations, theunionsa.com.