Welcome to City Guide 2017: San Antonio for Dummies 

So you’ve recently moved to San Antonio. Or maybe you’re a traveler, just visiting and looking and exploring. Or maybe, even though you’ve lived here for a while, you still felt it necessary to pick up something called a “City Guide.”
This is what we here at the Current offer up as our crash course lesson on San Antonio. Because, in case you haven’t noticed, this place is changing — and fast. Which means, even if you’ve been here for a minute, there’s a lot to catch up on.
So if you’re new: Welcome, we’re here to help. And if you’re a frequent visitor or longtime local, we’d urge you to find something new and reach outside your comfort zone — whether it be food, cocktails, parks and bike trails or one of the city’s best karaoke nights.
And if, after flipping through the information here, you think, “Ugh, they missed something,” you know what? You’re probably right. That’s why we’re toiling away over at sacurrent.com every day to bring you the best, newest, weirdest, most interesting and important stuff we find every day/week/month. Or find a regular weekly issue of the Current, out on newsstands every Wednesday.
So to the newbies, take this issue as a sign we’re confident you’ll love it here. If you’ve been around, nice to see you again — oh, and here’s what we’re really into right now. — Michael Barajas, Editor-in-Chief
Lay of the Land
A rundown of San Antonio’s transportation options
The Bright Future of the Alamo
The Largest MLK March in the Country Takes Place Right Here in SA
Why Trinity University’s Lecture Series is Worth the Visit
Can’t-miss events for winter, spring, summer and fall in SA
San Antonio's Summer Events to Pencil in Right Now
San Antonio's Fall Events You Don't Want to Miss
Winter In San Antonio Brings River Parade, Diwali and More
Spring Events to Look Forward to in San Antonio
Parks & Recreation
Get Outside Without Leaving the City Limits
Trails and Watering Holes Outside of SA
A Guide to SA’s Off-leash Dog Parks
Where to Hike in San Antonio
A Few Leisurely Starter Rides to Enjoy this Amazingly Bikeable City
Unwind with Yoga Classes All Around the Alamo City
Arts & Culture
A Guide to San Antonio's Essential Museums
The Low Down on San Antonio's Essential Galleries
SA's Essential Theater Companies & Performing Arts Venues
Where to Get Your Literary Kicks in San Antonio
Local Film Festivals & Pop-Up Screenings
A Few of Our Favorite Oddities and Attractions
Eclectic Favorites for Your Gifting & Collecting Needs
Food & Drink
Can’t-Miss Eateries to Visit for the San Antonio Experience
Where to Get Your Fill of Cakes and Croissants
SA Coffee Shops that Give Starbucks a Run for Their Money
Where to Eat Along the San Antonio River
Late Night
Bars for When You Want a Proper Cocktail
Where to Dance, Bowl and Geek Out
Late Night Snacks, Or Where to Sober Up After a Night Out
Music
Sound City: 20 SA Bands You Should Pay Attention to in 2017
A Crash Course in SA’s Live Music Scene
Take a Crack at Some of these San Antonio Open-mic Nights
Check Out These Themed Nights to Diversify Your Party Routine
