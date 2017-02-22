Welcome to City Guide 2017: San Antonio for Dummies 

click to enlarge Cover by Sarah Flood-Baumann

So you’ve recently moved to San Antonio. Or maybe you’re a traveler, just visiting and looking and exploring. Or maybe, even though you’ve lived here for a while, you still felt it necessary to pick up something called a “City Guide.”

This is what we here at the Current offer up as our crash course lesson on San Antonio. Because, in case you haven’t noticed, this place is changing — and fast. Which means, even if you’ve been here for a minute, there’s a lot to catch up on.

So if you’re new: Welcome, we’re here to help. And if you’re a frequent visitor or longtime local, we’d urge you to find something new and reach outside your comfort zone — whether it be food, cocktails, parks and bike trails or one of the city’s best karaoke nights.

And if, after flipping through the information here, you think, “Ugh, they missed something,” you know what? You’re probably right. That’s why we’re toiling away over at sacurrent.com every day to bring you the best, newest, weirdest, most interesting and important stuff we find every day/week/month. Or find a regular weekly issue of the Current, out on newsstands every Wednesday.

So to the newbies, take this issue as a sign we’re confident you’ll love it here. If you’ve been around, nice to see you again — oh, and here’s what we’re really into right now. — Michael Barajas, Editor-in-Chief



Lay of the Land

A rundown of San Antonio’s transportation options

The Bright Future of the Alamo

The Largest MLK March in the Country Takes Place Right Here in SA

Why Trinity University’s Lecture Series is Worth the Visit



Can’t-miss events for winter, spring, summer and fall in SA

San Antonio's Summer Events to Pencil in Right Now

San Antonio's Fall Events You Don't Want to Miss

Winter In San Antonio Brings River Parade, Diwali and More

Spring Events to Look Forward to in San Antonio



Parks & Recreation

Get Outside Without Leaving the City Limits

Trails and Watering Holes Outside of SA

A Guide to SA’s Off-leash Dog Parks

Where to Hike in San Antonio

A Few Leisurely Starter Rides to Enjoy this Amazingly Bikeable City

Unwind with Yoga Classes All Around the Alamo City



Arts & Culture

A Guide to San Antonio's Essential Museums

The Low Down on San Antonio's Essential Galleries

SA's Essential Theater Companies & Performing Arts Venues

Where to Get Your Literary Kicks in San Antonio

Local Film Festivals & Pop-Up Screenings

A Few of Our Favorite Oddities and Attractions

Eclectic Favorites for Your Gifting & Collecting Needs



Food & Drink

Can’t-Miss Eateries to Visit for the San Antonio Experience

Where to Get Your Fill of Cakes and Croissants

SA Coffee Shops that Give Starbucks a Run for Their Money

Where to Eat Along the San Antonio River



Late Night

Bars for When You Want a Proper Cocktail

Where to Dance, Bowl and Geek Out

Late Night Snacks, Or Where to Sober Up After a Night Out



Music

Sound City: 20 SA Bands You Should Pay Attention to in 2017

A Crash Course in SA’s Live Music Scene

Take a Crack at Some of these San Antonio Open-mic Nights

Check Out These Themed Nights to Diversify Your Party Routine











