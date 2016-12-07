Welcome to Flavor of Winter 2016-17 

click to enlarge

There are more options than ever to grab a bite to eat and drink in our fair city. If you’re all about discovering new cuisines, shopping local and drinking great tipples, there’s no better than the present for being a San Antonio diner and imbiber.Since we last met this summer, we’ve welcomed specialty bakeries, a new form of shaved ice, more Mexican seafood and casual eateries. As new eateries open this winter and some are applying finishing touches even while we finish this publication —Andrew Weissman’s Moshe’s Golden Falafel and his return to fine-dining with Signature off La Cantera Parkway, Battalion with Stefan Bowers, Tacoart, Chisme from the folks behind The Monterey, NOLA Brunch from the owners of The Cookhouse and more noodles via Ming’s Thing — our list of eateries to visit keeps growing.With this installment of Flavor, San Antonio’s Ultimate Food Lover’s Guide, we gathered 10 restuarants we’re loving right now, along with where to find one of the most thoughtful cocktail menus in town. You’ll want to stock your pantry with six locally made products, and hopefully find new international markets to add to your grocery shopping. And lastly, we introduce you to the first dozen dishes in our San Antonio 100, which includes bites you should seek out within our borders.Here’s to a 2017 filled with fresh restaurants, exciting cuisines and even more flavor.

Stay hungry, San Antonio.

Table of Contents