Where to Dance, Bowl and Geek Out 

A night out should involve a little more than just a few drinks, so if you need activities to pair with your rum and Cokes, here’s where to go.

DANCING



Brass Monkey // If you’re looking to dance on the St. Mary’s Strip, then the place to be is Brass Monkey. With a combination of ‘80s new wave, indie and dance music, this oddball venue knows how to pack the dance floor. 2702 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 480-4722.

Bonham Exchange // The stories about the Bonham Exchange are legendary. If only the walls here could speak! From celebrity sightings, to drag performances, to sexy male dancers, the Bonham has always given its clientele a reason to come back. Today the club caters to a diverse clientele both gay and straight. Saturday nights are its busiest night when the radio station Energy 94.1 broadcasts live from the dance floor. 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com.



Cowboys Dancehall // Cowboys Dancehall offers more than just a spacious dance floor. With over 70,000-square-feet, it’s one of the largest entertainment venues in the city with seven different bars, an indoor rodeo area for bull riding and cage fights, and monthly concerts featuring some of the biggest DJs and biggest names in country music. Thursdays are ladies’ nights, when women 21 and up get in free. 3030 NE Loop 410, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com.



Industry Nightclub // If you’re feeling nostalgic, then Industry Nightclub is the place for you. Here, the DJs play a mix of ‘80s, ‘90s and “y2k.” The crowd here tends to be 30 plus and the dance floor gets packed. Many come for the “freestyle” music the club has become known for. The décor here could use a little updating, but who’s really paying attention when you’re here to dance, right? Doors open at 9 p.m., so get here early to avoid the lack of parking outside. 8021 Pinebrook Drive, (210) 374-2765.





GEEKS WHO DRINK

Serious drinking nerds will want to find the nearest bar where you can flex your knowledge of pop culture, history, politics and obscure music while enjoying a few brews.

Monday • Quarry Hofbrau and Beer Garden // 7310 Jones Maltsberger, (210) 290-8066, 8pm Southtown 101 // 101 Pereida St., (210) 263-9880, 7pm



Tuesday • Claude Hopper’s // 19178 Blanco Road, (210) 479-5445, 8pm Halcyon // 1414 S. Alamo St., (210) 277-7045, 8pm The Hangar //, 8203 Broadway, (210) 824-2700, 8pm The Mix// 2423 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 735-1313, 8pm

Wednesday • Mad Pecker Brewing Co // 6025 Tezel Road, Suite 122, (210) 562-3059, 8pm The Lion and Rose Pub // 8211 Agora Pkwy., Suite 112, (210) 547-3000, 8pm The Lion and Rose Pub // 842 NW Loop 410, Suite 115, (210) 798-4154, 8pm

Thursday • Southtown 101 // 101 Pereida St., (210) 263-9880, 7pm

Saturday • The Ringer Pub // 2826 Thousand Oaks, (210) 530-1319, 9pm





BAR GAMES

Show off your competitive spirit with a friendly game of golf, arcade games,

Bowl & Barrel // Bowling doesn’t have to be a plebian affair. Reservations are a must at this boutique bowling alley with manicured lanes, craft beer on tap and a full menu of local fare. 17619 La Cantera Pkwy., Suite 102, (210) 920-1102.



Bowlero // The fun doesn’t stop at Bowlero where arcade games meet a full bar, ropes course, lounge, and 48 lanes. 13307 San Pedro Ave., (210) 496-3811.



Top Golf // Visit them for high-altitude swinging (of golf clubs), great bites and solid drinks. 5539 NW Loop 1604 W., (210) 202-2694.



Slackers // Arcade games of yesteryear, Wii games and Spurs games can all be enjoyed at Slackers off Rector or latest location off Nacogdoches. The frozen drinks aren’t to be missed. Multiple locations, slackerssa.com.





KARAOKE

Whether it’s “Don’t Stop Believing” or “Bad Romance,” you can get your American Idol on at these singer-friendly joints.

Dad’s // 2615 Mossrock, (210) 267-5703



Sir Winston’s Pub //2522 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 829-5933



Thirsty Camel // 5307 McCullough Ave., (210) 780-0669



Little Woodrow’s // Multiple locations, littlewoodrows.com. s

