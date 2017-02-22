Where to Eat Along the San Antonio River 

click to enlarge The Luxury, Courtesy

If you’re heading to The Majestic or Tobin for a show, or want to take advantage of Downtown Tuesday’s free parking (in city-owned lots), take a seat along the lauded Riverwalk and its extensions for a bite.

Acenar

If you’re a fan of Rosario’s, you’ll love the flavors and plates available at this Lisa Wong-owned eatery that overlooks the San Antonio Riverwalk and has a great view of downtown’s high-rise buildings. Stop by for some of San Antonio’s favorite plates including the entomatadas, chiles rellenos or carne de puerco. 146 E. Houston St., (210) 222-2362.

Bella on the River

Or if you’re looking for Mediterranean fare, decadent desserts and a cozy atmosphere, you should visit Bella on the River. The space oozes romance and features dishes such as eggplant Josephine and braised short ribs. 106 Riverwalk St., (210) 404-2355.

Biga on the Banks

Chef Bruce Auden’s storied history in our fair city culminates with an elegant menu you can enjoy right off the river. The James Beard finalist known for pioneering Southwestern cuisine is as relevant as ever with his New American menu and worldly wine list. 203 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 225-0722.

La Gloria

A hometown favorite, chef Johnny Hernandez owns La Gloria (two locations), The Fruteria off South Flores and El Machito with two more concepts coming in 2017. But his first restaurant, where you can chow down on street tacos while throwing back a few frozen margs, is a Museum Reach favorite. 100 E. Grayson St., (210) 267-9040.

The Luxury

Need a more relaxed environment? Swing the night away at The Luxury, owned by chef Andrew Weissman. Share loaded sandwiches or dig into that lengthy wine and beer list as you watch ducks and tourists go by on the river. Don’t miss the fries. 103 E. Jones Ave., (210) 354-2274.