Where to Get Your Fill of Cakes and Croissants 

Bakery Lorraine

The must-visit stop on every pastry lover’s bucket list, Bakery Lorraine (with locations inside The DoSeum, in The Pearl and in the Medical Center) offers custom orders along with their famous macarons, delicious tarts and drool-worthy cinnamon rolls. Stop in for a savory breakfast or lunch, and be sure to save room for dessert. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com.

Baklovah Bakery

The latest member of the Pasha Mediterranean Grill restaurant family, Baklovah Bakery specializes in cookies, cakes and flavors from across the Mediterranean, including, of course, plenty of baklava. 9329 Wurzbach Road, Suite 104, (210) 982-3231, baklovah.com.

Bedoy’s Bakery

This panaderia has been baking homemade pastries since 1961 and is a staple in San Antonio’s mid-town. Check out the bakery’s “pan de muerto” during Dia de los Muertos, or stop in for Rosca de Reyes in January. 803 W. Hildebrand Ave. (210) 736-2253, bedoysbakery.com.

Bird Bakery

Stop in for a savory quiche for breakfast, a toasty sandwich for lunch or a tasty treat anytime of the day. Alamo Height’s Bird Bakery, opened by Elizabeth Chambers and husband Armie Hammer in 2012, is your one-stop-shop for pies, cookies, brownies, and everything else your sweet tooth desires. 5912 Broadway, (210) 804-2473, birdbakery.com.

La Boulangerie

You can guarantee that anything from this family-owned French bakery, a sister location to Saveurs 209, will be made from scratch and will be absolutely delicious. Stop by for classic baguettes and more. 207 Broadway, (210) 639-3165, facebook.com/laboulangeriesa.

Bread Box

The Bread Box is a carb-lover’s paradise. Go for the specialty sandwich, quiche or burger, and stay for the dessert. 555 W. Bitters Road, Suite 115, (210) 277-8612, thebreadboxsa.com.

Broadway Daily Bread

On the daily menu, you can find fresh whole honey wheat, old fashioned white and Birdman bread; however, Broadway Daily offers other daily offerings, which can all be found on their menu. The sour cream pecan muffin is a must. 5001 Broadway, (210) 822-1621, broadwaydailybread.net.

CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery

A staple in San Antonio, CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery offers authentic French pastries made from scratch daily, Cuvee coffee and crepes for brunch every Saturday in a quaint space and chicken-filled patio. 118 Davis Court, (210) 560-2955, commonwealthcoffeehouse.com.

Cake Art

If you’re shopping around for a custom cake, Cake Art will leave you happy with your order. From baby showers to wedding groom cakes to cupcake towers, they can do it all. 18402 U.S. 281 Access Road, (210) 277-0308, cakeartsa.com.

Cinderella Bakery

Cinderella Bakery, a San Anto institution since opening in 1960, has cakes, muffins, biscuits, donuts, and tamales for all occasions. 1261 Saltillo St., Suite A (210) 433-1797, cinderellabakerysa.com.

Los Cocos Bakery

Traditional Mexican pastries, barbacoa on fresh tortillas and cheap treats. What more could you ask for from this West Avenue favorite. 3309 West Ave., (210) 349-3373.

Cuppencake

Brown Coffee serves as the perfect bean pairing for the elaborate cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies and cakes made fresh at this Dominion Ridge Shopping Center bakery. 22211 I-10 W., Suite 1111, (210) 892-3010, cuppencake.com.

Delice Chocolatier & Patisserie

If cakes, macarons and pastries are your jam, then Delice Chocolatier & Patisserie, owned by Susana Mijares who competed in Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship is the place for you. 946 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 145, (210) 545-2200, delicechocolatier.com.

El Folklor Bakery

Conchas, empanadas, tres leches and all your other favorites can be found here. 2604 S. Hackberry St., (210) 532-3767.



HearthStone Bakery

At this Olmos Park bakery, you’ll find French pastries, soups, sandwiches, paninis and plenty more. Burn off those calories at neighboring Anytime Fitness. 4212 McCullough Ave., (210) 826-5667, hearthstonebakerycafe.com.

Lily’s Cookies

Lily’s Cookies doesn’t just create cute-themed cookies, they create art. For all your wedding, baby, seasonal and Texas-themed treats, Lily’s is the best bakery in town. 2716 McCullough Ave. (210) 832-0886, lilyscookies.com.

Lulu’s Bakery & Cafe

Find a 3-pound cinnamon roll here. 918 N. Main Ave., (210) 222-9422, lulusbakeryandcafe.com.

Malinalli Bakery & Bistro

This family-owned establishment offers savory eats like the chorizo and egg torta, as well as Mexican coffee, sourced from Cuetzalan, Mexico, hand-rolled croissants and seasonal treats. 2211 NW Military Hwy., Suite 131, (210) 209-3463, malinalli.us.

Nadler’s Bakery, Delicatessen and Catering

Whether you’re looking for simple sweets, a custom cake or an elaborate holiday dinner, Nadler’s Bakery & Deli has got you covered. 1621 Babcock Road, (210) 340-1021, nadlers.com.

La Panaderia

The bread cultura at La Panaderia extends from its tasty croissants to its traditional pan dulce. A new downtown location should open sometime this spring. 8305 Broadway, (210) 375-6746, lapanaderia.com.

Panifico Bake Shop

For traditional Mexican pastries, custom cakes and crowd-please pan dulces, look no further than Panifico Bake Shop. 602 NW 24th St., (210) 434-9290, panifico.com.

Rise Bakery

This north side bakery and espresso bar offers a variety of house-made breads, baked goods, sweets, sandwiches and delicious burgers. 923 N. Loop 1604 E. Suite 101, (210) 764-4000, risebakeryandcoffee.com.

Romelia’s

Offering cookies, muffins, danishes, cupakes and more, Romelia’s is a little slice of heaven located in The Strand. 11255 Huebner Road, (210) 437-1073, facebook.com/romeliasbakery.

Savoureux Patisserie

This bakery and coffee shop keeps a stock of bahn mi, French pastries and 30 flavors of fresh smoothies and tea. 602 NW Loop 410, Suite 126, (210) 541-9689, facebook.com/sav.patisserie.

Saweet Cupcakes

Whether you’re in the mood for a banana split, tres leches, Boston cream or just a good old fashioned vanilla cupcake, Saweet Cupcakes has got you covered. 16652 San Pedro Ave., (210) 215-0121, saweetcupcakes.com.

Sol y Luna Bakery

This family-owned and operated bakery uses the high quality ingredients to bring you bread pudding, cupcakes, croissants and more. 4421 De Zavala Road, (210) 492-5777, facebook.com/solylunabakingco.

Twin Sisters Bakery and Cafe

This local quirky cafe serves up brunch and American fare, as well as pastries, beer and wine. 6322 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 822-0761, twinsistersbakeryandcafe.com.