Where to Get Your Literary Kicks in San Antonio 

Cheever Books

When it comes to quality used and vintage books, Cheever is hands-down the place to go. Get lost in the Broadway shop’s collection of rare finds and work your way through bookshelves that are packed with one-of-a-kind books. Whether you’re stopping in for a specific title or are just there to browse, you won’t be disappointed by this local gem. (210) 824-2665, 3613 Broadway.

Gemini Ink

Offering a wide range of programs for writers who want to take their storytelling to the next level, Gemini Ink focuses on crafting the space and lessons to do so. From themed writing and master poetry nights to mentorship programs and conferences, Gemini Ink is dedicated to elevating writers to be able to produce their best stories while finding confidence in their work along the way. In addition to writing lessons, the organization keeps a packed calendar of events year-round, bringing authors, poets and literary figures to San Antonio. (210) 734-9673, 1111 Navarro St.

Imagine Books and Records

Imagine Books and Records is a bastion of DIY coolness in a part of town that’s not typically known for being hip. Yet, situated on the northwest side of town, Imagine has, since opening back in 2011, become a place for folks, especially writers, musicians and artists, to hone their crafts, share of themselves and hang out. (210) 236-7668, 8373 Culebra Road.

Latino Collection at Central Library

On the fifth floor of Central Library you’ll find a catalog of literature, poetry, cookbooks and several other nonfiction reads that celebrate all aspects of Latino culture, heritage and contemporary life. With Latinos making up 60 percent of San Antonio’s population, Central Library’s Latino collection is a cultural deep dive into the roots of the city and consists of books (written in both English and Spanish) that explore a wide range of topics. (210) 207-2500, 600 Soledad St.

San Antonio Book Festival

Now in its fifth year, the San Antonio Book Festival brings everything literary to the heart of the Alamo City. Hosted in partnership with the Texas Book Festival, Central Library and the Southwest School of Art, the day-long fest features nonstop workshops, readings and talks by regional and local authors and multiple chances to fangirl out. This year’s festival is slated to take place on April 8 at Central Library and will feature over 80 authors in attendance. 600 Soledad St., saplf.org/festival.

The Twig Book Shop

Tucked away in its own corner of Pearl Brewery, The Twig has everything you need to fill your home library. From children’s picture stories to regional recipe books, indie finds and hyper-local history texts, you’ll find yourself browsing through the store’s bookshelves for far too long (not that that’s necessarily a bad thing). The book shop also hosts author appearances, readings and children’s story times on a regular basis. Voted as the Best Bookstore in San Antonio for the past four years, The Twig is a literary treasure not to be missed. (210) 826-6411, 306 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 106.