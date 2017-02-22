Where to Hike in San Antonio 

click to enlarge Mission Reach, Photo by Justin Moore

Surrounded by the rolling Hill Country and a long reach of grasslands, San Antonio is the perfect launching pad for an eclectic variety of hikes. Whether you’re seeking quiet bird-watching or strenuous climbs, these trails will get you on the right foot.



Friedrich Wilderness Park

Located at the southern tip of the Hill Country, Friedrich Park blends rocky outcrops with flat, forested trails. Although you can’t bring your pets on this hike, you may be able to see one of the two endangered songbirds who call this 600-acre natural area home. 21395 Milsa Dr., San Antonio, TX 78256

Mission Reach

Wanting a more natural river walk? Look no further than the newly-completed Mission Reach, 8 miles of paved trail along the revitalized San Antonio River ecosystem. This scenic path comes with thoughtful art installations, peaceful resting areas, and easy access to four of the city’s historic missions. Begin at Mission Concepción and head south (but there are many access points along the winding trail). 807 Mission Rd., San Antonio, TX 78210



Eisenhower Park

This San Antonio favorite offers the best of both trails: Paved, flat paths for an afternoon stroll and natural, rocky paths for a hiker’s workout. Go early in the morning to avoid the crowds. 19399 NW Military Hwy., San Antonio, TX 78257



O.P. Schnabel Park

Part of the Leon Spring greenway system, Schnabel Park pairs natural, unchallenging trails with athletic fields, playgrounds, and BBQ pits, making it hard not to spend the entire day there. Come at dusk, and you’re sure to see some wildlife rustling along the path. 9606 Bandera Rd., San Antonio, TX 78250

McAllister Park

McAllister Park is the gateway to some 25 miles of trails along the upper Salado Creek Greenway. It’s easy to get (intentionally) lost in the park’s forest trails or along the wooden boardwalk through the region’s natural wetlands. Be sure to take your pup to the neighboring dog park — there’s trails there, too! 13102 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247

Medina River Natural Area

Come for the waterfall views, stay for the native plants and wildlife. Medina River is known for it’s uncrowded trails (of varying inclines) winding along the small, peaceful river. Stop and catch a fish in the stream or take a closer look at the wildflowers blooming along its banks. 15890 Hwy 16, San Antonio, TX 78073

Government Canyon Natural Area

San Antonio’s own state park offers 40 miles of trails (great for hiking and mountain biking) winding through grassy plains and rocky hills with breathtaking views. Don’t miss the recently-discovered 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks running through a dried creekbed! 12861 Galm Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254