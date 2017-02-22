Why Trinity University’s Lecture Series is Worth the Visit 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Daivd S. Holloway

With more than 10 universities and colleges in San Antonio, you can take advantage of the range of guest speakers and lecturers who come through town. But, above anyone else, it seems Trinity University has mastered the art of the lecture series.

Drawing in names like Jane Goodall, journalist Bob Woodward and retired NASA astronaut Capt. Scott Kelly, Trinity’s variety of lectures and events bring renowned speakers to the college campus, usually inviting the rest of San Antonio to join in on the experience.

Through the years, the university’s series and programs have included the Darwin Day Lecture, an annual lecture to celebrate the life and scholarship of Charles Darwin; the Distinguished Lecture Series, which has played host to influential leaders and activists like Elie Wiesel and Desmond Tutu; and the Stieren Arts Enrichment Series, a string of lectures revolving around the fields of art, music, drama, literature, history and communication.

Hosting presentations on a fairly regular basis, you can always expect to find someone interesting speaking at the school. Whether you visit the Laurie Auditorium on a whim or plan it out months in advance, attending a Trinity University lecture should be on everyone’s bucket list.