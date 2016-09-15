Email
Thursday, September 15, 2016

The Best Waterpark in the World is Located Right Here in Texas

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 6:15 PM

click to enlarge VIA FACEBOOK, SCHLITTERBAHN
Referred to as "the Academy Awards of the amusement industry," the Golden Ticket Awards (what, you've never heard of it?) recently named Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort the BEST waterpark in the world.

Presented annually to honor the "best of the best," the New Braunfels waterpark came sliding into the top spot, beating Six Flags, SeaWorld and Disney at the world title. Though it's nothing to be surprised by — 16 slides, over 10 pools, and what seems like a surplus of lazy rivers will definitely earn you bragging rights — it's nice the see the humble town of New Braunfels so high on the list.

But, wait. There's more. 

Schlitterbahn's Galveston location also received recognition this week, taking the title of Best New Attraction of 2016 in the Water Park category. How
'bout them apples? 

Because this is Texas and it's still scorching out, Schlitterbahn will be open through the end of this weekend, so if you missed out on getting schlit-faced this summer, here's your last chance.  

