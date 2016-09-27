Coach Pop Calls Race "the Elephant in the Room," Defends Athlete Protesters

click to enlarge Jack via Flickr creative commons

A rain-soaked Monday morning did little to dampen the spirit

at Spurs media day, where after the most emotional off-season in franchise

history, optimism abounded. Amidst the colorful green screens and camera

flashes, Pau Gasol was introduced, Manu Ginobili smiled, and Gregg Popovich got

real. Addressing assembled reporters, Coach Pop offered his thoughts on the recent

police shootings that have plagued the country.





“Race is the elephant in the room in our country and the

social situation that we’ve all experienced is absolutely disgusting in a lot

of ways,” said Popovich. "What’s really interesting is the people that jump

right away to say one is attacking the police or the people that jump on the

other side. It’s a question where understanding and empathy has to trump, no

pun intended, any quick reactions of an ideological or demagogical nature. It’s

a topic that can’t just be swung at. People have to be very accurate and direct

in what they say and do.”





Near the start of last season, Coach Popovich invited civil

rights icon John Carlos to San Antonio to connect with the Spurs, reminding his

players that “the world is bigger than basketball.” Carlos famously joined

Tommie Smith in protest at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, raising the black power

fist in the air with this his fellow sprinter. When asked about the current

generation of athletes who have followed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin

Kaepernick in protest, Pop referenced Martin Luther King Jr.





“I absolutely understand why they’re doing what they’re

doing and I respect their courage for what they’ve done,” said Popovich. “The

question is whether it will do any good or not because it seems that change

really seems to happen through political pressure no matter how you look at it.

Whether it’s Dr. King getting large groups of people together and boycotting

buses or what’s happened in Carolina with the NBA and other organizations

pulling events to make it known what’s going on. But I think the important

thing, with Kaepernick and others, is to keep it in the conversation.”





Heading into the new season, Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman

Shumpert and Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo have

already acknowledged that national anthem protests are on the way in the NBA. Players

in the WNBA have been increasingly vocal, and over the weekend members of the

New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury locked arms in protest prior to their

playoff game. While no Spurs have indicated that they will take a knee during

the anthem this upcoming season, Popovich seemingly offered his support.





“My players are engaged citizens who are fully capable of

understanding what their values are, what they think is appropriate and

inappropriate, what they feel strongly about," he told reporters. "Whatever actions may or may not

be taken are their decisions. I’m not gonna tell anyone ahead of time that if

they don’t do A, B, and C they’re gonna be gone or traded. I think that’s

ignorant.”