Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Children Accused of Dousing Kerrville Boy In Gasoline and Lighting Him On Fire

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 4:00 PM

click image FOX SAN ANTONIO
  • Fox San Antonio


A Kerrville boy is on life support after he was allegedly set on fire Sunday afternoon. His mother said she believes the act was intentional—and plans on pressing charges.

Trysten Culp, the mother of 10-year-old Kayden, said her son was doused in gasoline and lit on fire by three other children playing in Kerrville’s Carver Park. Kayden suffered first and second-degree burns over the top 20 percent of his body and is now taking medications to stabilize his heart and blood pressure.


Trysten said her son has not been officially diagnosed as autistic, but believes he is on the autism spectrum—and that it could have been why he was targeted. Kayden’s aunt told the San Antonio Express-News that he has a speech impairment and hearing issues.


“They make fun of him. He gets beat up in Carver Park every time he’s goes up there. That’s just the way it is. The kids are really mean,” she said.


The city fire marshal is still investigating the incident, a Kerrville spokesperson told the Current, but Trysten said she plans on pressing charges against the children responsible for the fire. The family has already raised $3,000 in an online fundraiser to cover Kayden’s medical bills.


