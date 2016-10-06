Three of a Kind: Ginobili Hosts "Invasion Argentina"

With only five players remaining from the 2014 championship run

on their roster, there are plenty of fresh faces at Spurs training camp. This

includes rookies Patricio Garino and Nicolas Laprovittola, who are joining

fellow countryman Manu Ginobili for the start of what could be his final NBA

campaign. Garino and Laprovittola were by Ginobili’s side this summer in Rio representing

Argentina, and both are battling for a permanent roster spot with the Spurs in

what Manu has described as “invasion Argentina.”





“Last time it happened it was with [Fabricio] Oberto, in

’05,” said Ginobili at training camp, describing the presence of his Olympic

teammates. “So it’s been a while since I had the opportunity to welcome an

Argentinian to the team. So it’s great. I appreciate them both. We spent two

months together. I knew Nico from before. So it’s great to have this

opportunity to show them around, to share also the Spurs experience and the NBA

experience with them. They are thrilled to be here for sure so I’m just gonna

try to help them as much as I can.”





The Spurs signed Garino to a two-year partially guaranteed

contract back in July and early indications suggest that he could spend time

with D-League Spurs in Austin if he is unable to crack the roster. At 6’6”,

with a decent shooting stroke, Garino is a solid defender who is still

adjusting to NBA speed. He averaged 6 points per game in Olympic competition,

while generally guarding the opposition’s toughest wing.



Laprovittola’s reliable performance in Rio, where he contributed

8 points per contest, earned him a training camp deal with the Spurs. A

traditional point guard with a nice touch, Laprovittola is facing stiff

competition to make the team with Ryan Arcidiancono, Bryn Forbes, and Dejounte

Murray all vying for backcourt minutes.





“They

have to work very hard to be able to play at this level but they are two

players that have a lot of talent and a lot of determination to be able to get

to a spot in the NBA,” said Ginobili in his native tongue. “I have no doubt.

They are distinct players. One is fundamentally more creative, more talented.

The other is a workhorse, tireless, a great defender with a good shot.”



earned praise from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich after demonstrating his

ability to run the offense in a starting role. Laprovittola finished with 6

points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds, while Garino struggled to make an impact on

the game.



Se viene una pretemporada interesante en San Antonio! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷



It's definitely gonna be a different preseason. 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/UkjOFeImn8 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 25, 2016

Saturday night’s preseason home opener against the Atlanta Hawks

gives Spurs enthusiasts their first opportunity to witness “invasion Argentina

” firsthand. For Garino and Laprovittola it represents another

opportunity to take the court with an Argentinian icon and showcase their own

skills. The conversations in Spanish are a bonus.





“The two of them are good players and I believe that they

are going to stay in the NBA, hopefully with this team,” admitted Ginobili. “If

not with this team with another, but the truth is that I wish them the best

because they are good guys, hard workers, and I am truly happy they are here.”



