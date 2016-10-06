Three of a Kind: Ginobili Hosts "Invasion Argentina"

September 28, 2016With only five players remaining from the 2014 championship run on their roster, there are plenty of fresh faces at Spurs training camp. This includes rookies Patricio Garino and Nicolas Laprovittola, who are joining fellow countryman Manu Ginobili for the start of what could be his final NBA campaign. Garino and Laprovittola were by Ginobili’s side this summer in Rio representing Argentina, and both are battling for a permanent roster spot with the Spurs in what Manu has described as “invasion Argentina.”
Laprovittola’s reliable performance in Rio, where he contributed 8 points per contest, earned him a training camp deal with the Spurs. A traditional point guard with a nice touch, Laprovittola is facing stiff competition to make the team with Ryan Arcidiancono, Bryn Forbes, and Dejounte Murray all vying for backcourt minutes.
Ser títular en tu primer partido con los @Spurs. ¡Grande, @Nicolapro7! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/wkxyf4Ax5q— NBA Latam (@NBALatam) October 4, 2016
Saturday night’s preseason home opener against the Atlanta Hawks gives Spurs enthusiasts their first opportunity to witness “invasion Argentina” firsthand. For Garino and Laprovittola it represents another opportunity to take the court with an Argentinian icon and showcase their own skills. The conversations in Spanish are a bonus.
Se viene una pretemporada interesante en San Antonio! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 25, 2016
It's definitely gonna be a different preseason. 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/UkjOFeImn8
