Protesters Will Use Trump's Afternoon Visit To Register Last-Minute Voters

Facebook illustration for the Never Tump San Antonio Rally.

Anti-Trump San Antonians aren’t letting the GOP Presidential candidate’s Tuesday visit slip by unnoticed. Local activist group Vote San Antonio has organized a “Never Trump San Antonio Rally” to protest outside Donald Trump’s closed-door lunchtime fundraiser at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The event isn’t just meant to sour Trump’s visit—official county registrars will join the 11 a.m. event in hopes of getting last-minute voters signed up to vote on the final day of registration.

“We’re not here to raise hell,” said Maximo Anguiano, one half of Vote San Antonio’s leadership. “We can cause so much more disruption at the ballot box.”

In a morning press release, the group did not mention any party affiliation— only that it’s meant to bring San Antonians together who reject the “white supremacy, misogyny, victim-blaming and dangerous xenophobia that Donald Trump has promoted from the first day of his campaign.”

Anguiano stressed that Vote San Antonio had partners with both grassroots activists and local corporations. “We want respect in the street and in the boardroom,” he said. “We want Trump to know we don’t appreciate him and what he stands for at all levels.”

Around 80 people have said they’ll show up to the rally, according to the event’s Facebook event page. Originally, Anguiano and other protest ringleaders wanted to bring more than just protesters with signs to the rally. Anguiano called taco trucks, and even a mariachi band to “show Trump what San Antonio was all about.” The trucks were concerned about getting ticketed by the police — and the mariachi band was, to Anguiano’s surprise, pro-Trump.

It's unclear how many Trump supporters will actually attend the private fundraiser today—or if any will show up to support the candidate alongside the Never Trump ralliers outside the Hyatt. Some prominent Texan Republicans have dropped their support of Trump over the weekend after a recording of Trump's lewd, misogynistic comments went viral.

Anguiano said the protest will be peaceful, despite the group intentionally failing to alert the police of the action. "We're not working with [the police]. It's our constitutional right to be here," he said. Anguiano likened the rally to other major protests across the country over the past year.

“I’m thinking of Chicago, of Ferguson,” he said. “When there’s injustice, we speak up. We take to the streets.”