Would Texas Congressman Support a Candidate Who "Liked to Rape"? It Depends.

click image
-
MSNBC
-
Rep. Farenthold's Tuesday night interview on MSNBC.
Donald Trump's latest round of crude and misogynistic comments has left many Texas Republicans quick to drop their support of the GOP Presidential candidate.
U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, however, decided to instead run straight into the fire, defending Trump's "locker room banter" in a MSNBC interview.
And
he didn't stop there.
Reporter Chris Hayes pushed Farenthold's allegiance to Trump with a hypothetical question:
"If someone off-the-record said 'I really like raping women,' would that be 'locker room talk'?"
"It depends," Farenthold replied, stumbling over an explantation "You don't know the entire context of all of that."
Asked by Hayes if he'd support Trump if he said the same phrase, Farenthold continued to back himself into a corner.
"That would be bad...I'd consider it," he answered, and then quickly changed the conversation to Hillary Clinton.
Farenthold's blind support of a candidate who brags about sexual abuse may not come as a surprise, seeing as the congressman's own track record is marred with allegations of sexual harassment. One of Farenthold's former staffers sued him in 2014
for telling her about his "wet dreams" and joking that she had semen on her clothing in the office. The case was settled out of court.
Following the interview, Farenthold ran to Twitter to explain himself (not unlike his beloved candidate). He was "thrown off" by Hayes' question, Farenthold argued, adding: "I do not, and have not ever condoned rape or violence against women. That is not the kind of man I believe Donald Trump to be."
Unfortunately, Trump's record—and his own—might just indicate otherwise.