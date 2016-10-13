Gasol Stands Tall With The Spurs

In many ways, Pau Gasol has always had the makings of a prototypical Spur. He describes himself as “cerebral,” brings an international flair to an otherwise understated game, and most importantly, he’s a winner. Gasol’s Lakers won back-to-back titles to close out the last decade, dispatching Kevin Garnett’s Celtics in Game 7 to seal the deal.
Throughout his prime, Gasol’s game displayed flourishes of Garnett-like athleticism, with Chris Bosh’s perimeter game thrown in for good measure. Mislabeled by some as “soft,” the six-time All-Star has delivered when the stakes are at their highest, both on the Finals stage and in international play. By signing Gasol, the Spurs replaced the greatest player in a generation, with perhaps the most underrated.
The Spurs offense should benefit from Gasol’s ability to make plays and score buckets this season, but questions remain on the defensive end and rebounding. At training camp Gasol didn’t seem too concerned about gelling with his new team on the court and adapting to Spurs culture.
