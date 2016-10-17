Jill Stein: Fix Politics Or "We're All Going Down With the Ship"

click to enlarge
On Sunday, Green Party Presidential candidate Jill Stein stopped by Galeria EVA on South Flores to address Bexar County supporters and shine some light on local Green Party candidates.
Stein, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, has gained more national attention than usual for a third-party candidate this election, mostly due to the lackluster appeal of the two major party candidates. Sure, Stein's still miles behind Trump and Clinton when it comes to polling numbers. But the crowd of dozens, melting in the 90 degree sun, seemed unfazed by Stein's beyond-long-shot chances and cheered their way through her campaign stop.
We spoke with Stein before she took the stage to hear how she, and the Green Party, could address policies that impact Texans, and ask the evergreen question: What does the Green Party do between Presidential elections, anyway?
Between zooming in and out of what have become her national talking points, Stein talked about Texas as "a microcosm" that represents the national issues tied to income inequality and the oil industry, calling Texas "ground zero for the predatory fossil fuel economy."
One of Stein's big-picture solutions is basically the Green Party's take on the New Deal
, creating jobs that somehow only contribute to green energy creation. If elected, Stein says she'd want to be the "Organizer-in-Chief," working with the public to flood Congressional offices and stage rallies. But how could a Green Party President work with a Congress that has zero representation from her party?
"Let me just say, what could anyone
do with the Congress we have right now?" Stein asked. "The Congress we have right now is the most dangerous when it's doing something. I mean, we're already kind of as low as we can go."
Stein conceded that, yes, that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton will probably win the election, but only because of a "big gap" that opened up for her in the race. And she's confident that the Green Party will be the Democrat's opposition party by the next election.
"It’s a very exciting breakthrough moment right now," she said. "Either we're going to fix this or we're all going down with the ship."