San Antonio Earns Near Perfect LGBTQ Equality Score; Texas, Not So Much

Photo by Julian P. Ledezma
Pride 2016
When we think of states that are setting a lead example for LGBTQ equality in America, Texas is no shining star. But, according to the Human Rights Campaign
5th Annual Municipal Equality Index, the rest of the state could learn a thing or two from San Antonio, which received a 95 out of a possible 100 on the nationwide rating system of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law and policy.
The city's scorecard, which you can see here
, is broken down by the following: non-discrimination laws, 20 out of 30 points; fair benefits by the municipality as an employer, 18 out of 24 points; efforts that the city puts forth to ensure LGBTQ constituents are included in city services, 11 out of 16 points; fair law enforcement, 22 out of 22 points; and finally, the city leadership's commitment to fully include and advocate for the LGBTQ community, 8 out 8 points.
San Antonio received 16 bonus points for criteria not
accessible to all cities, such as services proved to LGBTQ youth, homeless and people living with HIV/AIDS, brining our score to a solid A.
Out of the other Texas cities that received a score from the HRC, San Antonio comes second to Dallas, Forth Worth and Austin, which all received perfect scores of 100. The rest of the state, however, is in dire need of equality training, especially in cities like College Station, which earned a disgraceful 6 out of 100 points, and Grand Prairie, which received an embarrassing score of 12 points.
In fact, several Texas cities earned a less than favorable score, with multiple places in the less than 20 range, and three cities that landed in the single-digit range.
Though San Antonio still has some work to do, it's encouraging to see that we're at least heading in the right direction.