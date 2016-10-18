Email
Tuesday, October 18, 2016

VIA Bus Crashes Into House on Southwest Side

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 10:00 AM

click image SCREENSHOT FROM NEWS4 SAN ANTONIO LIVEFEED
Landon Lum was standing in his bedroom yesterday when the VIA bus drove into his house. The bus stopped just a few inches from his bed.

"Everything you could imagine — studs in the wall, furniture — was flying," Lum, 29, told the San Antonio Express-News. He escaped the scene with just a split lip, but his house is all but totaled.

According to police reports, a VIA bus driver swerved to avoid a truck that ran a stop sign yesterday afternoon, which sent the bus careening between two palm trees and into the side of the Southwest San Antonio house. The bus was carrying no passengers, and the drivers of both vehicles left the scene with only minor injuries. It took a crew of San Antonio police officers and firefighters to dislodge the bus from Lum's house—three hours after it slammed into his bedroom.

It's unknown if the city — or Lum — will press charges. Coincidentally, the bus came with an ad for a lawyer plastered on the side, reading "¿Accidente?" In the meantime, Lum says he has moved into a hotel. 

The accident comes a month after an 81-year-old woman died from injures incurred after being caught and dragged by VIA bus she had tried to stop. 

