Thursday, October 20, 2016

Sheriff's Office Arrests Six Linked to North Side Murder

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Jai Lynn Jamaal Arnold, an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of Milton Miles. - BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
  • Jai Lynn Jamaal Arnold, an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of Milton Miles.
The number of suspects arrested for their involvement in the murder of a 37-year-old Bexar County man has risen from two to six overnight. 

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's office, all six had been at the scene of the attempted robbery that led to Milton Miles' death. Miles was murdered at his TPC parkway apartment in far North San Antonio on October 9 after the six suspects forced their way into his apartment looking for drugs. Within seconds of pushing through his front door, according to investigators, 18-year-old Jai Lynn Jamaal Arnold shot Miles twice, in the back. Then the group fled the scene. Miles later died after being airlifted to University Hospital.

None of the suspects—two women and four men—are over 22 years old. 

