Veteran Sportswriter Mike Monroe Flexes Spurs Knowledge

From Jonathan Abrams’ engaging analysis of the prep-to-pro

generation in Boys Among Men to Mike Carey’s haunting biography of renegade

baller Marvin “Bad News” Barnes, 2016 has been a strong year for quality

basketball writing. As opening night of the NBA season rapidly approaches,

veteran scribe Mike Monroe offers the perfect primer for Spurs faithful, aptly

titled 100 Things Spurs Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.





Clocking in at a brisk 278 pages, Monroe’s new book features

colorful profiles of the most memorable personalities in Spurs history, while chronicling

the franchise’s unforgettable moments. Admittedly and rightly so, the majority

of Monroe’s focus is spent on the celebrated exploits of Tim Duncan, Manu

Ginobili, Tony Parker, David Robinson, and George Gervin, who he recognizes as

“the five most important players in franchise history,” along with Gregg

Popovich who he dubs “the most important head coach.”





Monroe excels when exploring the origins of the Spurs in San

Anto, which he attributes to “shared plates of enchiladas and bottles of cold

beer” with the team’s former director of media relations Wayne Witt. For every

Red McCombs and Angelo Drossos, there’s a Jack Ankerson, whose love for the

Oakland Raiders led to the Spurs silver and black color scheme, or Eulalia Ramon,

who suggested the team name via a fan contest.





Current Spurs including Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge,

and Danny Green are given their due and fan favorites from over the years

ranging from Malik Rose, to Stephen Jackson, and yes, Dennis Rodman share a

glimpse of the spotlight. Monroe attributes Rodman’s departure to a promise

made by Popovich to Brigadier General Robert McDermott when Pop was hired to

coach the Spurs.





A longtime fixture on press row in San Antonio, Monroe has covered

every NBA Finals game that the Spurs have appeared in. He documented Tim

Duncan’s inaugural campaign in NBA Rookie Experience for NBA Publications,

and in 2014 he became just the second recipient of the Professional Basketball

Writers Association’s Phil Jasner Lifetime Achievement Award.





Regarded by fellow reporters as an authority on Spurs history, Monroe shares

his encyclopedic basketball knowledge in straightforward digestible doses, with

flashes of over five decades covering pro hoops expertly parsed. Packed with

stats, an “Ultimate Spurs Fan Trivia Quiz,” and a recurring bucket list of

sorts, 100 Things Spurs Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die offers vibrant

basketball nostalgia for casual and die-hard Spurs enthusiasts alike.