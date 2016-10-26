Email
Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tow Truck Drives Off After Dragging North Side Woman to Her Death

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT, TWITTER @DARLENEDORSEYTV
A tow truck dragged a woman to her death last night—and left her body in the middle of a North Side on-ramp. 

According to police reports, the unidentified tow truck had just repossessed the woman's car before she was pulled behind it.

Witnesses say the women, who was only identified as Hispanic and in her mid-20s, ran after the truck as it towed her car away from her apartment complex. Then, somehow, she became stuck to the moving truck, and was dragged for "a significant distance," according to witnesses. San Antonio Police Department's preliminary report doesn't explain how—or why—this happened. 

The women was found dead in the middle of the Wurzbach Parkway on-ramp from Vista Del Norte, half a mile from her apartment complex. Others in her apartment complex told police they heard her screaming from the roadway. The tow truck driver, seemingly unfazed by the incident, did not stop to check on the woman before continuing onto the highway. 

SAPD spokeswoman Romana Lopez told us police still only have vague information about what went down. The Express-News reports that the woman's 10-year-old son was with her when the car was initially towed. 

“This is a strange one,” SAPD Sgt. Martin Landgraf told the daily.

SAPD has yet to identify the body or reveal the name the tow truck company. 

