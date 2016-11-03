Dewayne Dedmon’s Block Party

Oh hey Dewayne! pic.twitter.com/EdOdcv9HLg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 28, 2016

Five games into the regular season, including only one loss,

the Spurs cadre of big men continues to adjust to their roles in the

frontcourt. Lone holdover LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging almost 19 points and 7

rebounds per contest, and despite looking out of sync at times, newcomer Pau

Gasol recently broke through with a 20-point night in Miami.





Former All-Star David Lee has been a pleasant surprise off

the bench, contributing 7 points and almost 6 boards per game, while Dewayne

Dedmon has shown flashes of the potential that earned him a $6 million contract

with the Spurs this summer. In just the second game of the season, Dedmon

showed out for his California contingent, notching 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 4

blocks to help secure a victory in Sacramento.





“He's exactly what

we thought we were getting when we signed him,” said Gregg Popovich , following

a preseason win against Orlando where Dedmon pulled down 7 boards. “He runs the floor. He's a really good

teammate. He understands his role as far as rebounding and rolling and playing.

He's not going to be the scorer like LaMarcus Aldridge is. But he accepts his

role and understands how to be a good teammate and make a team better — kind of

Bruce Bowen-like.”





Manu with the alley. Dewayne with the oop.



😆 pic.twitter.com/emxp1XlsVB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 15, 2016

Growing up in California, where he was raised in a Jehovah’s

Witness household, Dedmon didn’t play organized basketball until his senior

year at Lancaster High School. After walking on at Antelope Valley College, he

was offered a scholarship to USC where his game continued to develop. Dedmon

went undrafted in 2013, with stops in Oakland and Philadelphia before cracking

the rotation in Orlando, where he left an impression on Spurs assistant James

Borrego.





Spurs faithful have endured a steady line of serviceable yet

gravitationally challenged centers since David Robinson retired in 2003. Rasho

Nestovic, Nazr Mohammed, Francisco Elson, and Tiago Splitter all have

championship rings though, which they likely regard as the spoils of flanking

Tim Duncan.





Standing 7 feet tall with enviable hops, Dedmon represents a

welcome change in the paint for the Spurs. While early returns suggest R.C.

Buford has found yet another diamond in the rough, the season is still young, giving

Dedmon plenty of time to work on handling passes in traffic and finishing at

the rim. He currently leads the Spurs in blocks and, if given the minutes, is

on track for a breakout season in San Antonio.