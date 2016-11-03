Man Found Dead, Surrounded by Bricks, on the South Side

A South Side fight involving bricks ended in the death of a 36-year-old man early Thursday morning. The man's body was found face-down on Keats St., surrounded by bricks and a knife, according to the San Antonio Police Department—but officers are unsure what actually caused the man's death.According to David Rodriguez, the man and an unidentified woman began throwing bricks at his car and house just before 1 a.m. Rodriguez and his wife came outside to confront the brick-throwers—and the two men started throwing punches. Rodriguez told police the man stabbed him in the collarbone, and then he punched him back in self-defense.It's a little blurry what happened next. Rodriguez called the police, who pronounced the other man dead at 1:14 a.m. Here's what's strange: According to police reports, the officers have no idea how or why he died—noting that his physical injuries "did not appear to have been able to cause his death." After questioning him, SAPD let Rodriguez off without any criminal charges.The medical examiner's office is now inspecting the dead man's body for more information.