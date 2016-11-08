Man Falls to Death From Downtown Building

click to enlarge
A man died yesterday afternoon after falling some 400 feet from the Tower Life Building in downtown San Antonio. Police are investigating his death as a possible suicide, but have yet to rule out accidental death or homicide.
Witnesses told the Express-News
late Monday that the man was wearing reflective gear, similar to a construction worker's, and fell from the east side of the historic building. According to the daily, SAPD Sgt. Curtis Walker said the man, who looked to be in his 40s, was seen walking into the building and going up to the roof by himself. According to people who work in Tower Life offices, he would have needed a staff keycard to get that far.
Police officials couldn't say more on the death when reached for comment Tuesday morning. We'll update as more information becomes available.