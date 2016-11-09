Email
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

UT Students Marched Downtown Austin Today in Protest of Donald Trump

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 5:18 PM

INSTAGRAM, HANNABARAKAT
In response to last night's election, in which, somehow, Donald Trump was named the President-elect, students at the University of Texas took to the streets of Downtown Austin today to protest.

According to KVUE, anti-Trump protestors blocked the First Street bridge, marched down West Riverside and made their way to Capitol grounds before walking back to the UT campus.

Meanwhile, Terri Burke, executive director of the ACLU of Texas released a statement saying:
"To the DREAMer who emerged from the shadows to demand her right to live without fear, we are with you. To the LGBT couple facing a State bent on dissolving their wedding vows, we are with you. To the young black man who fears the armed officers sworn to protect him, we are with you. To the woman afraid she will no longer control her body and her destiny, we are with you. And to every journalist and activist and protester who takes up a pen or a microphone or a placard to speak their minds and defend their rights, we are with you. We are with you all, to ensure fair and equal treatment for every Texan.”
And it appears that students at UT are wasting no time in making sure Trump hears this message, loud and clear. 
INSTAGRAM, MAXWELLBROWNWELL

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM, SARAJO0324
click to enlarge INSTAGRAM, MAQAUILE

