Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Spurs Stumble in Danny Green’s Debut

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 10:45 AM

Shooting guard Danny Green made his regular season debut in San Antonio on Wednesday night, as the Spurs fell to the Houston Rockets in a tight 99-101 loss. After missing the first seven games of the season with a quad strain, Green shook the rust off his jump shot, contributing eight points in 26 minutes, including a pair of triples. Kawhi Leonard once again paced the team, notching 34 points, with LaMarcus Aldridge and David Lee both reaching double figures.

"My body reacted better than I expected to," Green told assembled reporters after the game. "Legs aren't fully there yet, as you can see on the fast break. It was a good game for me to come back and get thrown in the fire."

On the court, Green spent much of his night shadowing James Harden, who led the Rockets in scoring with 24 points. Despite searching for his rhythm on the offensive end, Green was in top defensive form, showcasing the game that makes him one of the league's elite "3-and-D" specialists.

Green enters the season hoping to bounce back from a campaign that saw him mired in a shooting slump. He rediscovered his stroke during last season's playoffs, albeit a little too late to overcome the Oklahoma City Thunder. As the Spurs continue to adjust to a trio of big men in the paint, Green's shooting will be critical to providing spacing on the floor.

With Green back in the fold and flanking Leonard, the Spurs employ one of the sharpest defensive tandems in the NBA. His streaky ability to string together buckets in a matter of minutes can often appear contagious to the other shooters on the squad. Gunners like Patty Mills and Davis Bertans will likely benefit from Green's presence.

After losing their third game at the AT&T Center, the Spurs look to turn things around at home on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. The contest will serve as a homecoming of sorts for former Spurs Boban Marjanovic and Aaron Baynes. For Green it represents another opportunity to fine-tune his shooting touch and readjust to the speed of pro basketball.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump Supporters Leave "Vigilante Squad" Fliers Around Texas State University Read More

  2. Valero Court Case Could Mean Higher Property Taxes for San Antonio Homeowners Read More

  3. What Does a Trump Presidency Mean For Texas Women? Read More

  4. San Antonio Still Doesn't Know How to Fix Its Rideshare Problem Read More

  5. Rick Perry: "Saddle Up & Ride, Bro!!" Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...