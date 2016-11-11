Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 11, 2016

Downtown Anti-Trump Protest Planned for Saturday Afternoon

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 11:20 AM

University of Texas students protesting on Wednesday afternoon - YSENIAVALDEZ
  • yseniavaldez
  • University of Texas students protesting on Wednesday afternoon
In reaction to Donald Trump's victory this week, San Antonians plan to take to the streets in a peaceful protest Downtown this Saturday, November 12.

The protest is being organized by Aztlan Rising, a group that says it aims to create a safe space for "Brown Berets to share their work in the movement." They say they're rallying against president-elect Trump because of his anti-immigrant, Islamophobic, sexist and racist rhetoric, and the threat he poses to environmental protections.

San Antonio joins several other cities across the country that are holding demonstrations against the election results this week, including students at the University of Texas at Austin, who marched from campus to the Texas Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Saturday's protest will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Military Plaza.
  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump Supporters Leave "Vigilante Squad" Fliers Around Texas State University Read More

  2. What Does a Trump Presidency Mean For Texas Women? Read More

  3. Valero Court Case Could Mean Higher Property Taxes for San Antonio Homeowners Read More

  4. Trans Panic: Coping with a Trump Presidency and the Shifting Political Climate Read More

  5. UT Students Marched Downtown Austin Today in Protest of Donald Trump Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...