Family of Woman Dragged to Death by Tow Truck Files Lawsuit

The family of a 28-year-old woman who was dragged to her death by a tow truck is suing the San Antonio towing company, the apartment complex that issued the tow and the truck’ driver.

On October 26, Natalie Servantes and her 10-year-old son were visiting a friend who lives in the Northside’s Salado Springs Apartments. Servantes had unknowingly parked her car in a spot reserved for apartment residents—and Atlas Towing, on contract with Salado Springs, came to pick it up. As Atlas driver Joseph Muñoz pulled her Jeep out of the parking lot, Servantes ran after it, shouting at him to stop.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Muñoz didn’t stop. Rather, the lawsuit claims that as Servantes reached Muñoz, who appeared to be in a “rush to leave the premises,” she became “entangled” with the rear end of the tow truck." She was dragged nearly a mile by the accelerating truck before her body broke free. Her body was found on the on-ramp to Wurzbach Parkway from Vista Del Norte. Witnesses say they heard her screaming.





Along with the lawsuit, Servantes’ family filed a temporary restraining order against Atlas Towing, to keep the company from destroying documents related to the incident and “any and all body parts, blood or other human remains” left on or under the truck.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations and the San Antonio Police Department both have open investigations into the case.