Wednesday, November 16, 2016

The Spurs Will Officially Retire Tim Duncan's Jersey Next Month

The San Antonio Spurs will raise Tim Duncan’s no. 21 jersey to the rafters on Sunday, December 18, the team announced on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at the AT&T Center following their game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which tips off at 6pm.

Duncan retired this summer after 19 years in San Antonio, ending a storied career that included 5 NBA championships, 2 MVP awards, 15 All-Star selections, and one of the winningest runs in the history of American professional sports. He’ll join 7 other Spurs who have had their jerseys retired: Bruce Bowen, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Avery Johnson, George Gervin, Johnny Moore and James Silas.

The event will likely be one of the emotional high points of the 2016-17 regular season, with (among other former teammates) fellow ‘Big Three’ members, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, in attendance.

Tickets began selling fast as soon as the announcement was made, but fans unable to attend will still be able to catch the broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest and the Fox Sports GO App.

