AARC Opens LGBT Clinic

Originally published in our sister paper, Out in SA.
The waiting room at AARC's Health Equity Clinic which provides medical services to the LGBT Community. (Courtesy photos)
The Alamo Area Resource Center
has opened the first non-profit clinic in South Texas to provide health services for the LGBT community.
The new facility, called the Health Equity Clinic, began taking patients on July 12 and had its official grand opening on November 3. It is operating with a grant from the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
According to information provided by AARC, “Historically, the LGBT population in the city is one of the most medically underserved populations in South Texas. As the clinic expands, AARC will contract with LGBT and LGBT–friendly physicians and clinicians who are culturally sensitive and representative of the communities served.”
The clinic will provide primary medical care, HIV specialty care, PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) and has an on-site pharmacy. It will accept Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, United Health Care, Medicaid and Medicare insurance.
AARC was founded in 1990 “to assist in the needs of individuals who are homeless, disabled or facing life challenging illnesses, including, but not limited to HIV/AIDS in Bexar County and the surrounding area.”
In an email from Jerry Permenter, AARC’s director of development, he explains the agency’s model of service. “In the past ten years, AARC has been a recipient of four Special Projects of National Significance grants, and has set the standard for providing the ‘single point of care’ services model, highlighting co-located programs linked by transportation. This model has proven effective in reducing those who drop of out care and increased medical adherence for our clients to a record rate in San Antonio and has been recognized nationally by the Health Services and Resources Administration.”
According to the clinic’s website, “The AARC Health Equity Clinic will promote its services throughout the LGBT community in San Antonio. AARC Health Equity Clinic services are offered with respect and compassion for the diverse community we represent and serve.”
AARC Health Equity Clinic is located at 303 N. Frio. For more information, or to make an appointment call 210-688-5792.