Marshall Students Perform Skit Called "The Assassination of Donald Trump"

Go figure the discontent stirred by this year's election season has spilled over into Texas public schools. Some have responded to president-elect Donald Trump's win last week by chanting "build that wall!" at Hispanic students. Others have posed in front of their school, middle fingers raised high
, declaring: “Redneck population, fuck you if you don’t like us ‘cause we’re here to stay.”
Meanwhile, two sophomore students at Marshall High School last week took another approach, reportedly performing a skit in class they called “The Assassination of Donald Trump.” During the skit, one the teenagers used his cellphone to make a gunshot sound effect, while the other boy playing Trump fell to the ground pretending to be dead. The district told the Express-News
that it had reprimanded both the teacher of the class and the two boys, but some very angry parents say more should have been done.
The district also said that the teacher didn’t condone the skit and stopped it before it went any further. “When the campus investigated this, they found the teacher did not condone this, she did not allow this, she was surprised as anyone else that this was mentioned, and she told the boys to stop and that it was not appropriate,” Northside ISD spokesman Barry Perez told the daily. Meanwhile, the family that complained about the incident says other students have harassed their daughter, asked her if she voted for Trump, and have made her feel "unwelcome and uncomfortable in class."