SA Judge Tells Newly-Minted Immigrants to "Go To Another Country" If They Don't Like Trump

On Thursday night, hundreds of immigrants gathered at the Institute of Texan Cultures to become naturalized U.S. citizens at pretty weird time for this country.
So maybe that's why it was a different kind of naturalization ceremony last night, with federal district court judge John Primomo telling those gathered that they should go to another country if they don't like the fact that president-elect Donald Trump will occupy the Oval Office. “I can assure you that whether you voted for him or you did not vote for him, if you are a citizen of the United States, he is your president,” Primomo told the crowd, according to Kens5's footage of the ceremony
. “He will be your president and if you do not like that, you need to go to another country.”
Primomo actually has a reputation for relishing his role ushering in new citizens, administering the oath to the vast majority of naturalized citizens here over decade period, according to the Express-News
. In 2014, he told the daily that administering the oath to new citizens gives him "a chill every single time."
Primomo went on to tell Kens5 that he wanted his comments Thursday night to be unifying, a-political, but also respectful of the office of the president. He also added that he didn't vote for Trump. The station reports that Primomo also used the occasion to scold anti-Trumpers who have rallied in the streets waiving "Not My President" signs and football players who have kneeled during the national anthem to protest police shootings.