Spurs Face the Mavericks Monday Night

click to enlarge Courtesy

During last season’s historic campaign, the Spurs were unbeatable in the AT&T Center until the second-to-last home game on the schedule. Their only loss came to the Warriors in April, tying the ’86 Celtics record for most victories at home, not including the playoffs.Two weeks into the regular season, San Antonio has already dropped two games at home, suggesting that Pop’s charges have plenty of room for improvement. While nagging injuries to the team’ s starting backcourt haven’t done the Spurs any favors, blowout losses to the Jazz and Clippers did raise a few eyebrows among Spurs faithful.With a good portion of their fan base currently transfixed by the Cowboys up north, Kawhi and company have ample time to sort things out on their home court.