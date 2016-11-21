Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Executed SAPD Officer in Broad Daylight Near Police Headquarters

click to enlarge

Detective Benjamin Marconi was conducting a routine traffic stop just before noon Sunday outside the San Antonio Police Department headquarters downtown when another driver pulled up behind his cruiser. As Marconi, a 20-year San Antonio Police Department veteran, sat inside his vehicle, the man walked up to the driver side window and shot Marconi in the head. He then reached through the window, according to police, and fired a second round, again striking Marconi in the head. Marconi, 50, was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital."While most families will be celebrating the holidays, SAPD will be burying one of its own because of an ultimate act of cowardice by a suspect who will be caught and brought to justice," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told group of reporters following the shooting. In a statement, San Antonio police union president Mike Helle said, "Words cannot express how deeply this affects every police officer, not just in San Antonio, but across our country."Mayor Ivy Taylor said Marconi's slaying marked "a somber day for our city," and told reporters she was "floored" Sunday when she heard the news after getting out of church. "This type of senseless violence is unacceptable," she said.As of Monday morning, police say they still searching for a suspect brazen enough to ambush and execute a police officer in broad daylight outside police headquarters. McManus told reporters that the suspect was driving a black sedan, and following the shooting even pulled his car into the SAPD headquarters parking lot before fleeing the scene. While TV news reports late Sunday circulated a photo of a man reportedly connected to the investigation, SAPD issued a statement after midnight saying no arrests have been made. Then, early Monday morning, police posted this photo saying they're looking for a "black male; 20-30 years old, 5'7"-6' tall, slim build with a goatee."Police have also released photos of what they say is the suspect's car, a black Mitsubishi Galant with chrome rims and tinted windows. They ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 911 or crime stoppers at 210-224-STOP.