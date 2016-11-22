Suspected Cop Killer Says He "Lashed Out at Somebody Who Didn't Deserve It"

click to enlarge
SAPD
Police say Otis McKane gunned down a detective in broad daylight outside SAPD's downtown headquarters
During his perp walk to be booked on a capital murder charge for ambushing and killing a San Antonio police detective in broad daylight, Otis Tyrone McKane told reporters, "I just wanted to see my son."
McKane, who police arrested Monday afternoon after a day-long manhunt, said frustration over a child custody dispute had sent him over the edge. "I lashed out at someone who didn’t deserve it," he said, according to video shot by KSAT
. Asked if he wanted to say anything to the family of Benjamin Marconi, the 20-year SAPD officer he's accused of gunning down outside downtown's police headquarters Sunday, McKane responded, "I'm sorry."
Police searched what they said was McKane's apartment at the westside's Lincoln Heights Courts Monday night. In a 2014 News4SanAntonio
story about the demolition of the Eastside's Wheatly Courts projects, McKane talked about growing up around violence on San Antonio's Eastside, saying he remembered “sleeping and waking up to gun shots when I was a little child.”
A search of online court records shows McKane was in 2012 charged with assaulting a family member. A few days after he was charged, someone filed a for a restraining order against McKane. He ultimately pleaded no contest and received a 60-day jail sentence.
During his perp walk, McKane said he'd been through "several custody battles, and I was upset at the situation I was in." Video police released on Monday showed McKane entering the downtown police headquarters early Sunday morning and talking with the desk clerk for less than 30 seconds before he abruptly left the building.
SAPD
Video from police headquarters showed McKane entering the building early Sunday morning
Hours later, just before noon, police say McKane pulled up behind Detective Marconi's cruiser – Marconi, a detective with the department's special victims unit, was working overtime and filling in for a patrol shift, police say. According to police, McKane walked up to Marconi's window and shot him twice in the head before fleeing.
Police posted this message from Marconi's family late Monday :