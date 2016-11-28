Email
Monday, November 28, 2016

Spurs Face Orlando Magic at Tuesday's Home Game

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 5:30 AM

All-Star Kawhi Leonard started the NBA season on a tear, putting up what teammate Danny Green described as “Michael Jordan numbers” to tip off his sixth career campaign.

Through the first six games of the season, Leonard averaged almost 30 points and four assists, complementing his suffocating defense with stunning offensive efficiency. Leonard’ s numbers have taken a dip since then, suggesting that more touches are in order for the team’s best player.

With their starting lineup finally intact, San Antonio will look to settle into more consistent rotations, as Coach Popovich tinkers with his lineups for the long haul. For Leonard to remain in the MVP conversation, he must be the primary scoring option for the Spurs whenever he takes the court. $20-$1,600, 7:30pm. AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

