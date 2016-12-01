Patty Mills Leads Spurs to Victory

With backcourt running mates Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili resting on the second night of a back-to-back, point guard Patty Mills returned to Olympic form, pacing the Spurs with a season best 23 points, in a 94-87 victory over the Mavericks. Mills was a scorching 9 for 12 from the field, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc, and his 8 points in crunch time helped secure the win for the Spurs, who remain undefeated on the road this season.
FINISHED STRONG. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/0v9doQ53aV— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2016
Mills’ hot hand is reminiscent of his performance last summer at the Olympic Games in Rio, where he once again led all players in scoring. The Boomers narrowly fell out of medal contention, losing to Spain after a controversial foul call that went against Mills. Over the weekend, he admitted that he still hasn’t gotten over the loss, which could be providing extra motivation in a long NBA season.
Have a game, bala, have a game! pic.twitter.com/xe1hWKhB9z— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2016
