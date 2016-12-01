Patty Mills Leads Spurs to Victory

With backcourt running mates Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili resting

on the second night of a back-to-back, point guard Patty Mills returned to

Olympic form, pacing the Spurs with a season best 23 points, in a 94-87 victory

over the Mavericks. Mills was a scorching 9 for 12 from the field, including 5

for 6 from beyond the arc, and his 8 points in crunch time helped secure the

win for the Spurs, who remain undefeated on the road this season.





“There is that extra sense of focus and whatever it is when

you play on the road because you understand how hard it is to win games on the

road,” said Mills earlier this week at shootaround. “We can’t deny that were

gonna need to be as focused as anything coming home, knowing our record at

home.”





San Antonio has now matched a franchise record 12 straight

road wins, extending back to last season, and as standout performances in

Boston and Dallas have demonstrated, Mills has played a key role throughout the

streak. When Parker was recently sidelined with a sore right knee, Mills

answered the call with his jumper, picking up some of the offensive flack in

the future Hall of Famer's absence.





Have a game, bala, have a game! pic.twitter.com/xe1hWKhB9z — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2016

Mills’ hot hand is reminiscent of his performance last

summer at the Olympic Games in Rio, where he once again led all players in

scoring. The Boomers narrowly fell out of medal contention, losing to Spain after a

controversial foul call that went against Mills. Over the weekend, he admitted

that he still hasn’t gotten over the loss, which could be providing extra

motivation in a long NBA season.





Mills also confirmed that he would be suiting up for

Australia at the 2020 games in Tokyo, where he hopes to lead the Boomers to

their first Olympic medal in basketball. Till then, his focus is another NBA title for the Spurs,

he is averaging

highs in minutes and points. As Parker continues to play a reduced role in the team’s offense, look for Mills to provide the spark off the bench that is necessary to win on the road.

