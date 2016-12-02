Sid Miller Hates Fake News Now

-
Texas Agriculture Commission
When Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller posted an image on Face
book claiming both Michelle and Barack Obama lost their law degrees due to ethics charges (an entirely false claim), he made no mention of the fact that this was fake news.
But when a local news station reported on Miller's negative comments left for waitstaff at an Amarillo restaurant, he decided it was "fake."
Earlier this week, Miller had dinner at Amarillo's OHMS Cafe, and his steak tasted like prime rib. Which he really
didn't like.
Insulted by the food, Miller left a note for OHMS staff on the back of his receipt: "Terrible steak not a rib eye more like prime rib which I hate and I paid 34.00 for mac and cheese," he wrote. Instead of his name, Miller signed the bill "Terrible meal!"
Facebook screenshot, Sid Miller
According to a short story by KAMR
, the Amarillo NBC affiliate, an OHMS manager said Miller left his business card on top of his plate of food and in the checkbook. Miller told the station that this is something he does often.
"I'm not adverse to constructive criticism, and that's what this was," Miller said.
But Miller evidently did not want this incident made public.
"Journalism is dead in America," Miller wrote on his Facebook wall Thursday evening. "This is exactly why American saw through the liberal media attacks on Donald Trump — and why he will be the nest President of the United States."
A local TV station reporting a short, not-that-serious news story about a state official being a jerk customer. To Miller, this illustrates not only why journalism is dead, but why Trump will be president.
Also: this counts as "fake news" in Miller's book. Perhaps he also thinks it's "fake news" when we take notice of his jokes
about nuke-bombing the "muslim world," even as we've seen no small amount of trickle-down Islamophobia
in this state. Or when Miller compares refugees to a pit of venomous snakes.
Or when he sends a tweet calling Hillary Clinton a "cunt
."
After explaining that yes, he did leave this "Terrible meal!" note because he didn't like his steak, Mille issued a request to his followers: "Like if you agree this is FAKE NEWS"