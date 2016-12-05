Email
Monday, December 5, 2016

Sinkhole Devours Two Cars and One Person On Southwest Side

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge VIA COUNCILMAN REY SALDANA, FACEBOOK.COM/REY4SA

Update 2:30pm: The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirms that a deputy died Sunday after her car fell into the sinkhole. Per Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau:
 “We are heartbroken to confirm Deputy Dora Linda (Solis) Nishihara passed away after her car fell into a sinkhole Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family. Deputy Nishihara worked as a Reserve Deputy from August 2009 to October 2016 before transitioning to a part-time Deputy at the Bexar County Courthouse in October of this year. We are assisting her family as they deal with this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, District 4 Councilman Rey Saldaña put out this statement:
“We must identify the origins of the problem that caused yesterday’s sinkhole incident, the City, in conjunction with the San Antonio Water System will find answers that are not yet clear today. I would like to acknowledge the heroism of two bystanders who helped rescue a 60-year-old man in a vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery. Unfortunately, the driver of the second vehicle was not able to exit the vehicle. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood confirmed this morning that crews had switched from a rescue to a recovery mission. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim during this extremely difficult time.”


(Original story)

A gigantic sinkhole in Southwest San Antonio swallowed two cars and claimed someone's life Sunday night.

City officials say a sewer line rupture may have caused the pavement on Quintana Road to collapse some 20 feet underground — pulling two cars down with it. Only one of the drivers, a 60-year-old man, managed to escape. The San Antonio Fire Department says the other person is still inside the vehicle, and is believed to be dead.

While firefighters are trying to pull the remaining body out of the sinkhole, now filled with 12 feet of muddy rain and sewage water, the surrounding pavement is still extremely unstable. SAFD battalion chief Brian O’Neil told the Express-News that if anyone fell inside the sinkhole, they’d likely be swept underground.

San Antonio Water System officials said the weekend's heavy rains have already caused at least four different sewage spills and line breaks.

