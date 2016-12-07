Email
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Nonstop Flights to Toronto Are in the Future for San Antonio Interational Airport

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge WIKIPEDIA, CANADA
Air Canada may have taken our jokes about moving after the election a bit too seriously because starting next year it'll be a whole lot easier to get  there.

The San Antonio International Airport announced earlier today that it will offer nonstop flights to Toronto through Air Canada, beginning May 1, 2017. The Canadian airline will be the 11th carrier to provide service from San Antonio International Airport, which now has 38 nonstop destinations in three countries.

Looks like it's time to start packing those bags and calculating how much maple syrup we can sneak in our carry-ons. For more on Air Canada and future flight info, visit aircanada.com.

