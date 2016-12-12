Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 12, 2016

Hundreds of Endangered, Native Salamanders Missing from San Marcos Lab

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 9:50 AM

click image The Texas blind salamander only grows up to 5.5 inches long. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia commons
  • The Texas blind salamander only grows up to 5.5 inches long.
Some 300 tiny, blind salamanders have gone missing from a San Marcos federal research facility — and experts say it could impact the future of an already endangered species.

The small population of Texas blind salamanders, native only to a 25-mile aquifer beneath San Marcos, had been kept in the San Marcos Aquatic Resources Center as insurance against a population die-off in the wild. Police say another captive animal could have escaped, removed the cover from the salamander's tank, and eaten all of them — but it's a stretch. There's little evidence left behind — and the center has no surveillance system in place.

Federal investigators say the salamanders could have been lifted for their black market appeal — the species' rareness makes the stolen population worth about $15,000.

Still, the center's director Ken Ostrand told the Austin American-Statesman he doesn't know why someone would want to steal them.

“Why would someone want tiger penis? Why would someone want shark fin? I don’t know,” he said. “It’s very heartbreaking for me. Nothing like this has ever happened here before."

The feds are ramping up security on endangered species labs across the state as investigators try to track down the missing population.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Refugee Crisis Lands On San Antonio's Doorstep Read More

  2. Lawsuit Claims Edgewood Officials Ignored Complaints About Teacher Who Raped, Impregnated Student Read More

  3. San Antonio "Bans the Box," Won't Ask About Criminal History On City Job Applications Read More

  4. Sinkhole Devours Two Cars and One Person On Southwest Side Read More

  5. Texas Rep Takes a Second Shot at "Constitutional Carry" Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...