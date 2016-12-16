As Jersey Retirement Nears, All Eyes are on Tim

Timmy is at practice today playing some one-on-one with @paugasol pic.twitter.com/ydb5TVMaTE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 12, 2016

Earlier this week, at their first practice in over a month,

the Spurs welcomed a familiar face back into the gym. Tim Duncan, San Antonio’s

unofficial “coach of whatever he feels like,” took the floor with the Spurs

fresh crop of big men presumably to work on defense, rebounding, and spacing,

before some one-on-one with his replacement, Pau Gasol.





Duncan’s appearance eventually prompted questions about his

jersey retirement ceremony, scheduled for this Sunday night, and whether or not the Spurs’

stoic icon would get emotional. Longtime teammate Manu Ginobili had an emotion-filled

offseason of his own, saying goodbye to international competition and the

Olympic stage on his home continent.





“Yes, emotional for sure,” said Ginobili after practice.

“Depends on what you expect to see from an ‘emotional’ Tim. It’s kind of

unpredictable when you go through moments like that. Sometimes something clicks

and you break. Sometimes you’re just feeling a lot of things inside and you

want to cherish that moment and keep it, but maybe you don’t show it as much.

We’ll see how it goes.”





Point guard Tony Parker speculated that his head coach,

Gregg Popovich, would indeed get sentimental based on the “special bond” that

he and Duncan share, while recalling recent jersey retirements.





“I was lucky enough to go to David [Robinson], and Sean

[Elliott], and Avery [Johnson], and it was definitely special, but I didn’t play

with Sean and Avery,” Parker told reporters. “Played two years with David. But

to play almost my whole career with Timmy, I think it will be definitely

different for me personally. So I don’t know how I will react, but definitely

it’s gonna bring a lot of emotions for sure.”





According to Gasol, Duncan’s mere presence continues to

evoke “respect and excellence” from those around him. For shooting guard

Danny Green, Duncan represents the reason the Spurs “organization has been

great for so long.” By all accounts, emotions will be running high when Duncan’s

#21 takes its rightful place in the AT&T Center rafters, among the five

championship banners he delivered to San Antonio.





“It’s gonna be emotional for him, because it’s emotional for

everybody,” admitted Ginobili. “It’s been twenty years of his life around

something. He accomplished unbelievable things. So I think that’s gonna be a

great opportunity to finally close it the way he deserves.”