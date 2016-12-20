Gov. Abbott Channels Trump, Tells 'Faithless' Elector "YOU'RE FIRED!!!"

click image
Gage Skidmore / Flickr.com
"YOU'RE FIRED!!!"
That's the message Texas' top official has for state electors who legally vote for a candidate that embodies their values.
Gov. Greg Abbott used Twitter to inform Dallas Republican and so-called "faithless elector" Chris Suprun of his termination — even though he technically can't fire him — Tuesday afternoon. Like many conservatives, Abbott appeared outraged that Suprun decided not cast his electoral vote for Donald Trump on Monday.
But Suprun was a step ahead of him. "You mean I resigned," he tweeted back. "Nothing says impotent like being fired for casting my ballot."
This eerily Trump-like message from Abbott may have been the tipping point for an elector who has already been publicly eviscerated for his contrarian choice. Supurn, who instead cast his ballot for Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Monday, has weathered a storm of hateful messages and sobering threats since announcing his decision in a New York Times
editorial earlier in the month.
“My wife and daughters were threatened with rape with a knife, before they kill me, if I didn’t vote for Trump," Supurn told Salon
in an interview last week. Some opponents even crafted a smear campaign against Supurn, claiming the paramedic didn't actually work as a New York City first responder on September 11 (he did), prompting some news outlets
to play along.
“I’m not really sure why anybody else would come after me this hard, this fast, and with a bunch of make-believe in a lot of cases," he told Salon.
And it's not as if Supurn could have really skewed the vote an. All but two of Texas' 38 electors voted for Trump on Monday — Supurn and an unnamed Ron Paul supporter — giving the president-elect an easy win.
@gregabbott_TX / Twitter.com
"I cast a ballot based on principles and values," Supurn told the Texas Tribune
on Monday. "You can never go wrong when you're doing that."
Clearly, Abbott disagrees. Prior to directing his caps lock toward Supurn, Abbott tweeted that he'd signed a bill that would bind all Texas electors to vote for the candidate who wins the state's popular vote in the future. Because, you know, priorities.
"I look forward to signing it & ending this circus," Abbott tweeted. Actually, it looks like the circus has just begun.