Tuesday, December 27, 2016

12-year-old Boy Shot While Riding in Truck on Loop 410

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck while riding in the backseat of a moving truck on NE Loop 410 Monday night.

The unknown suspect shot the boy from a passing car around midnight, reaching up over the top of the car from the passenger side to fire directly into the truck's backseat window where the 12-year-old was sitting. The boy (who we're not identifying at this point) was rushed to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries to his neck and shoulder but is now in stable condition, according to authorities.

According to a San Antonio Police Department report, the boy was hit by a single bullet fired from the neighboring car — and no one else in the car was hurt. Police remain unclear about what prompted the shooting or who was the intended target.


