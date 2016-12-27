WTF 2016: Remembering the Year We’d Rather Forget

click to enlarge

We as a society like to do this whole worst-year-ever thing a lot, probably because it can be a clean, almost therapeutic way to recognize all the failures of the recent past in hopes we don’t repeat them in the coming year.

But 2016 was an uncommonly awful year. Maybe you slipped into this year’s thick malaise following the Pulse nightclub shooting, because of course another mass shooting targeting one of society’s most vulnerable, stomped-on communities would happen in 2016. Perhaps for you, 2016 went full-blown nightmare when the presidential candidate who joked about sexually assaulting women and called Mexicans rapists somehow made it to the White House. Or maybe you got caught in the costliest storm in Texas history, which dumped $1.4 billion worth of hail damage on San Antonio this year.

Then there were all the brilliant, creative minds we lost just as we needed them most. The never-ending headlines about the baby-deforming Zika virus and exploding cell phones. We ended the year watching, either shocked or numb, as civilians in Aleppo live tweeted and streamed their deaths amid a horrific bombardment that caps year six of one of the bloodiest humanitarian crises of the modern age.

So, to all that, we say: What the actual fuck, 2016? This week, we reflect on some of the forces that combined to make this year a supremely shitty one.

Oh, and you can find some coloring book pages in this week's print edition. Because what’s more cathartic than hate-coloring all over this stupid year? — Michael Barajas

The Oxford University Press selected the term “post-truth” as 2016’s international word of the year (“relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief,” according to the new dictionary). “Alt-right” is the new euphemism for white supremacy. Syria and the Pulse nightclub shooting and Flint, Michigan and an endless stream of gut-punch headlines. The year “fake news” combined with ratings- and click-obsessed media combined with nearly half the American voting population’s willingness to embrace (or at least tolerate) a presidential candidate who demonized Muslims, women, immigrants and Black Lives Matter protesters (among others) on his way to power. Here’s a look back at some of the shit-tastic events of 2016 that led to this upside-down world we now inhabit at the start of 2017. — Michael Barajas